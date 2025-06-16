Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No country for old poets? Barry Hill’s Lamb is a work of vitality and rejuvenation

By Stuart Cooke, Associate Professor, Creative Writing and Literary Studies, Griffith University
If any generalisations can be made of Australian poetry, one of them might be that Australia is no country for old poets. It is hard enough finding an audience while you’re alive. Then, when you’re no longer around to read or speak of them, your poems will likely slip into oblivion.

A precious handful of late Australian poets are still read today, and an even smaller handful of those are in print. For a brief glimmer of time, UWAP was publishing the collected works of canonical figures such as John Shaw…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ At Rising, a dance program delves into dark places – and then finally oozes with joy
~ The Australian government has launched a new strategy to boost vaccination rates. Will it work?
~ The historic High Seas Treaty is almost reality. Here’s what it would mean for ocean conservation
~ Your Say: week beginning June 16
~ How does Israel’s famous air defence work? It’s not just the ‘Iron Dome’
~ Iran war: from the Middle East to America, history shows you cannot assassinate your way to peace
~ What is uranium enrichment and how is it used for nuclear bombs? A scientist explains
~ Guinea: Lax permit allocation behind mining permit withdrawals
~ Global: Urgent action needed as climate crisis leads to devastating new harms to human rights
~ What’s the difference between barista milk and regular milk? It’s what gets added to it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter