Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the difference between barista milk and regular milk? It’s what gets added to it

By David Chua, Senior Research Projects Officer, Centre for Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
If you start reading the labels of the various milks at the supermarket, you’ll quickly find different fat levels, added nutrients like calcium, lactose-free options, milk from goats or sheep, and ones made from plants.

Both at the supermarket and at your local café you’ve probably also seen cartons labelled “barista milk”. These can be dairy or plant milks marketed for making specialist coffee drinks such as flat whites, lattes and others.

But what exactly makes a product a barista milk, and how does it differ from regular milk?

What is ‘milk’, anyway?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ At Rising, a dance program delves into dark places – and then finally oozes with joy
~ The Australian government has launched a new strategy to boost vaccination rates. Will it work?
~ The historic High Seas Treaty is almost reality. Here’s what it would mean for ocean conservation
~ Your Say: week beginning June 16
~ How does Israel’s famous air defence work? It’s not just the ‘Iron Dome’
~ Iran war: from the Middle East to America, history shows you cannot assassinate your way to peace
~ What is uranium enrichment and how is it used for nuclear bombs? A scientist explains
~ Guinea: Lax permit allocation behind mining permit withdrawals
~ Global: Urgent action needed as climate crisis leads to devastating new harms to human rights
~ No country for old poets? Barry Hill’s Lamb is a work of vitality and rejuvenation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter