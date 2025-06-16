What’s the difference between barista milk and regular milk? It’s what gets added to it
By David Chua, Senior Research Projects Officer, Centre for Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
If you start reading the labels of the various milks at the supermarket, you’ll quickly find different fat levels, added nutrients like calcium, lactose-free options, milk from goats or sheep, and ones made from plants.
Both at the supermarket and at your local café you’ve probably also seen cartons labelled “barista milk”. These can be dairy or plant milks marketed for making specialist coffee drinks such as flat whites, lattes and others.
But what exactly makes a product a barista milk, and how does it differ from regular milk?
What is ‘milk’, anyway?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 15, 2025