Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘They were justifying his actions’: what women say about men’s behaviour change programs

By Lauren Zeuschner, Lecturer in Social Work, Federation University Australia
Thousands of men who use violence are referred every year to men’s behaviour change programs. Sometimes this attendance is ordered by a court, other times it is voluntary. The hope is this will result in program attendance (although that is not always guaranteed), promote perpetrator accountability and, ultimately, increase the safety of women and children.

Unfortunately, program attendance is low and while researchers have tried again and again to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ At Rising, a dance program delves into dark places – and then finally oozes with joy
~ The Australian government has launched a new strategy to boost vaccination rates. Will it work?
~ The historic High Seas Treaty is almost reality. Here’s what it would mean for ocean conservation
~ Your Say: week beginning June 16
~ How does Israel’s famous air defence work? It’s not just the ‘Iron Dome’
~ Iran war: from the Middle East to America, history shows you cannot assassinate your way to peace
~ What is uranium enrichment and how is it used for nuclear bombs? A scientist explains
~ Guinea: Lax permit allocation behind mining permit withdrawals
~ Global: Urgent action needed as climate crisis leads to devastating new harms to human rights
~ No country for old poets? Barry Hill’s Lamb is a work of vitality and rejuvenation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter