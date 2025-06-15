Tolerance.ca
In Vaccine Nation, Raina MacIntyre reflects on science, misinformation and the threat to 200 years of progress

By Adrian Esterman, Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, University of South Australia
Raina MacIntyre is one of Australia’s most respected epidemiologists. She was a familiar face and calm voice during the COVID-19 pandemic. So when I was asked to review her new book Vaccine Nation I was delighted to accept.

Review: Vaccine Nation: Science, Reason and the Threat to 200 Years of Progress – Raina MacIntyre (UNSW Press)

Interestingly, MacIntyre initially planned to become a cardiologist, but was drawn instead into infectious diseases and vaccines. Her subsequent career…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
