Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Habitat loss and over-exploitation are leading to a decline in salmon populations

By Kyleisha Foote, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Biology, Memorial University of Newfoundland
James W.A. Grant, Professor of Fish Ecology, Concordia University
Pascale Biron, Professeure titulaire, département de géographie, urbanisme et environnement, hydrogéomorphologue, Concordia University
Freshwater ecosystems are among the most threatened and degraded environments in the world. The way we use the land surrounding waterways can have devastating impacts on aquatic life.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
