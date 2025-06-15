Tolerance.ca
Why we still need a women’s prize for fiction

By Binhammer, Katherine, Professor of Literary History, University of Alberta
Kanika Batra, Professor of English, Texas Tech University
Maryse Jayasuriya, Professor of English, Saint Louis University
Theo Gray, PhD student, Department of English and Film Studies, University of Alberta
Some ways we will know we no longer need women’s book prizes: when men read as much writing by women as that by men, and when women begin to dominate prizes for prestige genres such as non-fiction.The Conversation


