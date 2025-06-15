Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Millions rally against authoritarianism, while the White House portrays protests as threats – a political scientist explains

By Jeremy Pressman, Professor of Political Science, University of Connecticut
Protests can serve two opposing purposes. They can represent a mass movement in favor of democracy – and simultaneously serve a nascent dictator in their efforts to undermine democracy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
