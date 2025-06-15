Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Netanyahu has two war aims: destroying Iran’s nuclear program and regime change. Are either achievable?

By Ian Parmeter, Research Scholar, Middle East Studies, Australian National University
There are few clear paths to an immediate end to the fighting between Israel and Iran. And what comes after the war could be even more concerning.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
