Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Small towns are growing fast across Ghana – but environmental planning isn’t keeping up

By Seth Asare Okyere, Visiting lecturer, University of Pittsburg and Adjunct Associate Professor, Osaka University, University of Pittsburgh
Louis Kusi Frimpong, Lecturer, University of Environment and Sustainable Development
Matthew Abunyewah, Research Fellow, The Australasian Centre for Resilience Implementation for Sustainable Communities, Charles Darwin University
Seth Opoku Mensah, PhD Candidate, University of Technology Sydney
Stephen Leonard Mensah, Doctoral Research Fellow, University of Memphis
Africa’s urban future will be shaped not only by large cities and capitals but also by its many small and medium-sized towns.

Large capital cities are no longer the hotspots of rapid urban growth. According to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN Habitat), small and medium-sized towns are growing faster than large cities. These smaller towns often start as rural settlements.

Despite their rapid growth, many small towns lack infrastructure and planning capacity, leaving…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel’s attacks on Iran are already hurting global oil prices, and the impact is set to worsen
~ Netanyahu has two war aims: destroying Iran’s nuclear program and regime change. Are either achievable?
~ 5 indie art spaces in African cities worth knowing more about
~ Hong Kong workers strike against the algorithmic exploitation of Keeta, a food delivery platform
~ As war breaks out with Israel, Iran has run out of good options
~ Azerbaijan's state tourism agency is on a mission to boost the country's travel appeal
~ Journalists in Chad Entitled to Pretrial Release
~ Societies grappling with a ‘silent but growing’ prison crisis
~ G7 Should Prioritize Action to End Israeli Atrocities
~ The Club World Cup 2025 shows sharing the stage is the future of global sport
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter