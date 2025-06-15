Small towns are growing fast across Ghana – but environmental planning isn’t keeping up
By Seth Asare Okyere, Visiting lecturer, University of Pittsburg and Adjunct Associate Professor, Osaka University, University of Pittsburgh
Louis Kusi Frimpong, Lecturer, University of Environment and Sustainable Development
Matthew Abunyewah, Research Fellow, The Australasian Centre for Resilience Implementation for Sustainable Communities, Charles Darwin University
Seth Opoku Mensah, PhD Candidate, University of Technology Sydney
Stephen Leonard Mensah, Doctoral Research Fellow, University of Memphis
Africa’s urban future will be shaped not only by large cities and capitals but also by its many small and medium-sized towns.
Large capital cities are no longer the hotspots of rapid urban growth. According to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN Habitat), small and medium-sized towns are growing faster than large cities. These smaller towns often start as rural settlements.
Despite their rapid growth, many small towns lack infrastructure and planning capacity, leaving…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 15, 2025