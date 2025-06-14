Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong workers strike against the algorithmic exploitation of Keeta, a food delivery platform

By Oiwan Lam
The crackdown on pro-democracy labour unions, combined with the decline of the restaurant industry in recent years, has left food delivery workers in a weak position when bargaining with platform operators.


