As war breaks out with Israel, Iran has run out of good options

By Ali Mamouri, Research Fellow, Middle East Studies, Deakin University
After such a devastating attack from Israel, Iran’s leaders see no choice but to fight back. Any sign of weakness would severely undermine the regime’s legitimacy at home.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
