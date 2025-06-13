Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

G7 Should Prioritize Action to End Israeli Atrocities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Canada flag and an Alberta flag in Kananaskis, Alberta, June 2, 2025.   © 2025 Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP Photo (Ottawa) – G7 leaders should commit to taking concrete actions to halt Israeli atrocities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory at their upcoming summit, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to G7 leaders.Leaders of the G7 will be gathering in Kananaskis, Alberta from June 15-17, 2025, for the Leaders’ Summit hosted by Canada. The summit takes place in the context of ongoing hostilities and Israel’s unlawful blockade of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
