How pterosaurs can inspire aircraft design

By David Hone, Senior Lecturer in Zoology, Queen Mary University of London
Liz Martin, Technical Specialist in Earth Sciences , University of Bristol
Michael Habib, Adjunct Professor, Biology, College of the Canyons
Pterosaurs were an amazing group of flying reptiles that occupied the skies around the same time that dinosaurs roamed on land. Appearing in the fossil record around 230 million years ago, pterosaurs survived until 66 million years ago, when an asteroid impact helped wipe them, and many other life forms, out.

The pterosaurs are often the animals in the background, while the dinosaurs occupy the foreground. However, they are worthy of much more recognition than…The Conversation


