Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why people become drug mules – and why harsh sentences don’t deter them

By Jennifer Fleetwood, Senior Lecturer, City St George's, University of London
Thousands of British nationals are charged with drug smuggling abroad every year. The UK charity Prisoners Abroad reports a rise in the number of British people imprisoned abroad for drug offences in 2024-25, compared to the previous year, especially women under 34.

Two recent examples making headlines…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Club World Cup 2025 shows sharing the stage is the future of global sport
~ Bulgaria is joining the euro in January – and not everyone is pleased
~ Five reasons you should give up alcohol if you’re recovering from an injury
~ How pterosaurs can inspire aircraft design
~ Nine-year-olds in England sit timed multiplication test – but using times tables is about more than quick recall
~ Wegovy and Mounjaro might affect how well your contraceptives work – here’s why
~ Living on Mars: are there lessons from the terrible conditions of prisons?
~ China’s Everest obsession: following Mallory’s footsteps a century on, I saw how tourism and climate change are transforming the mountain
~ What does Israel’s strike mean for US policy on Iran and prospects for a nuclear deal?
~ Forcible removal of US Sen. Alex Padilla signals a dangerous shift in American democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter