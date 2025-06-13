Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Forcible removal of US Sen. Alex Padilla signals a dangerous shift in American democracy

By Charlie Hunt, Associate Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
A combination of factors, including Democrats and Republicans feeling more and more animosity for the other side, led to the roughing up of Sen. Alex Padilla at a press conference.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
