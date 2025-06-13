Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Data on sexual orientation and gender is critical to public health – without it, health crises continue unnoticed

By John R. Blosnich, Associate Professor of Social Work, University of Southern California
The Trump administration’s CDC data purge means researchers can no longer effectively track and address health issues affecting LGBTQ+ people – and ultimately society as a whole.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
