Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya’s brutal police have been exposed again – why the system fails people

By Douglas Lucas Kivoi, Principal Policy Analyst, Governance Department, The Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA)
The recent killing in Kenya of a young man in police detention highlights a string of systemic failures to hold the country’s security officers accountable for their actions. Despite public outrage and protests, Kenyan police officers continue to use inhumane, brutal and sometimes fatal methods with little consequence. Douglas Lucas Kivoi,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nuclear energy is a risky investment, but that’s no reason for the UK government to avoid it
~ House tax-and-spending bill and other Trump administration changes could make millions of people lose their health insurance coverage
~ Colorado’s fentanyl criminalization bill won’t solve the opioid epidemic, say the people most affected
~ Data on sexual orientation and gender is critical to public health – without it, health crises continue unnoticed
~ Supreme Court ignores precedent instead of overruling it in allowing president to fire officials whom Congress tried to make independent
~ Southern Baptists’ call for the US Supreme Court to overturn its same-sex marriage decision is part of a long history of opposing women’s and LGBTQ+ people’s rights
~ Protecting the vulnerable, or automating harm? AI’s double-edged role in spotting abuse
~ Sly Stone turned isolation into inspiration, forging a path for a generation of music-makers
~ Sam Fender’s music offers a vision of masculinity that is complex, conflicted and deeply human
~ Why Israel’s air strikes signal a shifting relationship with the US and a weakening Iran
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS