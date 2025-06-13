Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Afghanistan Expert Renews Call for Wide-Ranging Accountability Body

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Afghan woman walks among Taliban soldiers at a checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 6, 2023.  © 2023 Ali Khara/Reuters The United Nations special rapporteur on Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, reiterated in his latest report his call for states to establish a comprehensive mechanism to advance accountability in Afghanistan for grave past and ongoing rights abuses, particularly against women and girls.Bennett documents the many forms of discrimination that women and girls in Afghanistan face and their difficulty accessing justice and protection. He also…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nuclear energy is a risky investment, but that’s no reason for the UK government to avoid it
~ House tax-and-spending bill and other Trump administration changes could make millions of people lose their health insurance coverage
~ Colorado’s fentanyl criminalization bill won’t solve the opioid epidemic, say the people most affected
~ Data on sexual orientation and gender is critical to public health – without it, health crises continue unnoticed
~ Supreme Court ignores precedent instead of overruling it in allowing president to fire officials whom Congress tried to make independent
~ Southern Baptists’ call for the US Supreme Court to overturn its same-sex marriage decision is part of a long history of opposing women’s and LGBTQ+ people’s rights
~ Protecting the vulnerable, or automating harm? AI’s double-edged role in spotting abuse
~ Sly Stone turned isolation into inspiration, forging a path for a generation of music-makers
~ Sam Fender’s music offers a vision of masculinity that is complex, conflicted and deeply human
~ Why Israel’s air strikes signal a shifting relationship with the US and a weakening Iran
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter