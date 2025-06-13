Tolerance.ca
Nigeria: Ogoni Nine pardon ‘falls far short’ of real justice

By Amnesty International
Responding to the announcement on Wednesday that the Nigerian government has pardoned the Ogoni Nine, Isa Sanusi, Amnesty International Nigeria’s Director, said:  “This is welcome news but it falls far short of the justice the Ogoni Nine need and deserve – the Nigerian government must recognise formally that they are innocent of any crime and […] The post Nigeria: Ogoni Nine pardon ‘falls far short’ of real justice   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


