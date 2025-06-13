Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why anti-trafficking measures alone won’t save Africa’s pangolins

By Charles Emogor, Schmidt Science Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Zoology, University of Cambridge
Nigeria accounts for the largest volume of detected pangolin scales illegally traded from Africa. Between 2010 and 2021, 190,000kg of scales – representing nearly 800,000 African pangolins – were seized in shipments linked to Nigeria, despite a ban on international trade.

Pangolins are scaly mammals found across…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
