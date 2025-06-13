Older South Africans need better support and basic services – and so do their caregivers
By Elena Moore, Professor of Sociology, University of Cape Town
Vayda Megannon, Doctoral candidate, University of Cape Town
Zeenat Samodien, Researcher and Data Manager at Family Caregiving Programme for Older Persons in Southern Africa, University of Cape Town
In South Africa, most long-term care for older people happens at home through the efforts of family members, largely female kin, not through government services.
With South Africa’s population growing older, combined with reduced funding for community care, higher levels of disability in old age, and widespread poverty and unemployment, family care has become more important than ever and more challenging. But government and policy…
