Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Denmark: Put Fundamental Rights at Top of EU Agenda

By Human Rights Watch
(Stockholm, June 13, 2025) – Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen should use Denmark’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union to champion human rights, the rule of law, and accountability across the EU and beyond, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the Danish government.Denmark will hold the rotating EU presidency from July to December 2025, a pivotal period for the protection of EU values amid democratic backsliding within the bloc and ongoing crises at Europe’s borders and further afield.“Denmark has a real opportunity to show principled leadership at a time when some EU…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria: Ogoni Nine pardon ‘falls far short’ of real justice
~ Why anti-trafficking measures alone won’t save Africa’s pangolins
~ Netflix’s Dept Q. suggests that psychological trauma might help a detective investigate – neuroscience backs this up
~ Older South Africans need better support and basic services – and so do their caregivers
~ Criminalized and silenced: The weaponization of Pakistan's PECA Act
~ In Madagascar, a writing workshop promoting Malagasy online
~ Opera, ice cream, activism – daughter of jailed Uyghur scholar shares Father’s Day memories
~ Italy: New case of journalist targeted with Graphite spyware confirms widespread use of unlawful surveillance
~ Why did Israel defy Trump – and risk a major war – by striking Iran now? And what happens next?
~ Just one man survived the Air India crash. What’s it like to survive a mass disaster?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter