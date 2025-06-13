Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Criminalized and silenced: The weaponization of Pakistan's PECA Act

By Ramna Saeed
In recent months, journalists in Pakistan have faced rising threats, abductions, and arrests, highlighting a hostile environment where judicial harassment, intimidation and violence are used to suppress independent journalism.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria: Ogoni Nine pardon ‘falls far short’ of real justice
~ Why anti-trafficking measures alone won’t save Africa’s pangolins
~ Netflix’s Dept Q. suggests that psychological trauma might help a detective investigate – neuroscience backs this up
~ Older South Africans need better support and basic services – and so do their caregivers
~ Denmark: Put Fundamental Rights at Top of EU Agenda
~ In Madagascar, a writing workshop promoting Malagasy online
~ Opera, ice cream, activism – daughter of jailed Uyghur scholar shares Father’s Day memories
~ Italy: New case of journalist targeted with Graphite spyware confirms widespread use of unlawful surveillance
~ Why did Israel defy Trump – and risk a major war – by striking Iran now? And what happens next?
~ Just one man survived the Air India crash. What’s it like to survive a mass disaster?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter