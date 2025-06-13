Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Opera, ice cream, activism – daughter of jailed Uyghur scholar shares Father’s Day memories

By Amnesty International
A hallway lit by opera When I was very little, we lived in an apartment building on the campus of Minzu University in Beijing. The hallway lights were sound-activated, so you had to clap or make noise to turn them on. Our home was at the very end, and instead of clapping or stomping, my […] The post Opera, ice cream, activism – daughter of jailed Uyghur scholar shares Father’s Day memories appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Italy: New case of journalist targeted with Graphite spyware confirms widespread use of unlawful surveillance
~ Why did Israel defy Trump – and risk a major war – by striking Iran now? And what happens next?
~ Just one man survived the Air India crash. What’s it like to survive a mass disaster?
~ News of the Air India plane crash is traumatic. Here’s how to make sense of the risk
~ Podcast: Lokman on belonging to both Hong Kong and the Netherlands
~ Satellite imagery reveals total razing of Khuza’a in May 2025 in further evidence of Israel’s wanton destruction and genocide in Gaza
~ What do we know about the Air India crash? How did one man survive? What now? An aviation safety expert explains
~ Speculation about the cause of Air India crash is rife. An aviation expert explains why it’s a problem
~ As Antarctic sea ice shrinks, iconic emperor penguins are in more peril than we thought
~ Trump may push Albanese on defence spending, but Australia has leverage it can use, too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter