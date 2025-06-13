Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why did Israel defy Trump – and risk a major war – by striking Iran now? And what happens next?

By Amin Saikal, Emeritus Professor of Middle Eastern and Central Asian Studies, Australian National University; and Vice Chancellor's Strategic Fellow, Victoria University
Trump had good reason to try to constrain Netanyahu while nuclear talks with Iran proceeded, but Israel decided instead to try to behead the ‘octopus’.The Conversation


