Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Antarctic sea ice shrinks, iconic emperor penguins are in more peril than we thought

By Dana M Bergstrom, Honorary Senior Fellow in Ecology, University of Wollongong
When winter comes to Antarctica, seals and Adélie penguins leave the freezing shores and head for the edge of the forming sea ice. But emperor penguins stay put.

The existence of emperor penguins seems all but impossible. Their lives revolve around seasons, timing and access to “fast ice” – sea ice connected to the Antarctic coast. Here, the sea ice persists long enough into summer for the penguins to rear their chicks successfully.

But climate change is upending the penguins’ carefully tuned biological cycles. The crucial sea ice they depend on is melting too early, plunging…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump may push Albanese on defence spending, but Australia has leverage it can use, too
~ How long is a vagina? And how do I know if mine is ‘short’?
~ World News in Brief: ‘Indifference and impunity’ in Sudan, ICC judges speak out against sanctions, respiratory diseases overlooked in Europe
~ Friday essay: foggy, flirty and too much – Jane Austen’s menopausal women solicit compassion while making us laugh
~ Sunday Too Far Away at 50: how a story about Aussie shearers launched a local film industry
~ AI overviews have transformed Google search. Here’s how they work – and how to opt out
~ With Trump undoing years of progress, can the US salvage its Pacific Islands strategy?
~ ‘Like an underwater bushfire’: SA’s marine algal bloom is still killing almost everything in its path
~ It took more than a century, but women are taking charge of Australia’s economy – here’s why it matters
~ Workers need better tools and tech to boost productivity. Why aren’t companies stepping up to invest?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter