Human Rights Observatory

How long is a vagina? And how do I know if mine is ‘short’?

By Keersten Fitzgerald, Lecturer in General Practice, University of Sydney
Melissa Kang, Associate Professor in the Specialty of General Practice, University of Sydney
We often use the word vagina to describe everything “down there”, but that’s not actually anatomically correct.

The vagina is the stretchy, muscular tube that connects the external genitalia, or vulva, to the cervix, which is the entrance to the uterus (womb).

Because it’s barely visible from the outside, many vagina owners wonder how long theirs is, or should be.

Worried teenagers going through puberty regularly asked "Dolly Doctor" – the medical…The Conversation




© The Conversation -
