Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Podcast: Lokman on belonging to both Hong Kong and the Netherlands

By Akwe Amosu
“I consider my birth home to be the Netherlands. ... But my chosen home in many ways used to be Hong Kong for many years until I no longer could be there.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
