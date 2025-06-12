Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It took more than a century, but women are taking charge of Australia’s economy – here’s why it matters

By Duygu Yengin, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Adelaide
For the first time, women lead Australia’s key economic institutions. The moment matters because research shows women think about the economy differently from men.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
