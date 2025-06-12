Tolerance.ca
US Army’s image of power and flag-waving rings false to Gen Z weary of gun violence − and long-term recruitment numbers show it

By Jacob Ware, Adjunct Professor of Domestic Terrorism, Georgetown University
Generations already suffering a shattered sense of safety from US gun violence do not see the military as a viable option, a terrorism scholar argues.The Conversation


