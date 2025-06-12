Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia Should Immediately Release Prominent Journalist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pedestrians walk past the Federal High Court building in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 1, 2011. © 2011 AP Photo Ethiopian authorities have been detaining the renowned journalist Tesfalem Woldeyes since Sunday on allegations of “dissemination false information,” despite a court order to release him on bail. Tesfalem is editor-in-chief of the independent media outlet Ethiopia Insider and has faced repeated harassment by the authorities.  The media reported that a plainclothes intelligence official arrested Tesfalem on June 8 at a hotel near a soccer stadium…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
