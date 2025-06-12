Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mitigating AI security threats: Why the G7 should embrace ‘federated learning’

By Abbas Yazdinejad, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Artificial Intelligence, University of Toronto
Jude Kong, Professor, Department of Mathematics, University of Toronto
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the world, from diagnosing diseases in hospitals to catching fraud in banking systems. But it’s also raising urgent questions.

As G7 leaders prepare to meet in Alberta, one issue looms large: how can we build powerful AI systems without…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
