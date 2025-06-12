Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FIFA’s World Cup Ignores a Child Labor Nightmare

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrant workers at a construction site amid scorching heat in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on June 16, 2022. © 2022 FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images In March 2025, Muhammad Arshad, a Pakistani migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, fell to his death while working on the construction of Al Khobar’s Aramco Stadium, a 2034 FIFA World Cup and 2027 Asian Football Confederation Cup facility. Arshad’s death and the loss of his income leaves his family, including three sons under age eight, without their sole line of support.As we mark World Day Against Child Labor,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
