Human Rights Observatory

A school prom isn’t just a party – it can equip teens with life skills

By Julie Tinson, Professor of Marketing, University of Stirling
Peter Nuttall, Associate Dean and Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bath
The high school prom, an American institution, has now been a mainstay in UK culture for over 25 years. A prom heralds the end of exams and the end of school altogether – and the beginning of a new chapter of life. It’s an opportunity for teens to dress up in glamorous dresses and smart tuxedos, and maybe arrive in style in the back of a limo.

It’s an adolescent ritual that might be seen as a one-off, frivolous event. But a prom is much more important than that.

The research for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
