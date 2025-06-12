Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why can’t we stop feeding monkeys? Experts explain the reasons behind a dangerous habit

By Sian Waters, Research fellow at the Department of Anthropology, Durham University
Tracie McKinney, Senior Lecturer in Biological Anthropology, University of South Wales
We’ve seen it happen. For example, a visit to the Ouzoud waterfalls in Morocco’s High Atlas led to an encounter with a group of nearby tourists feeding chips – supplied by the tour guide – to some waiting Barbary macaques. Pointing to a nearby sign that read “do not feed the monkeys” was met with complaints about spoiling their fun.

Scenes like this play out across the globe. Feeding wild primates is common in many countries. Scientists have spent years studying its effects on primate behaviour. But much less attention has been paid to the other side of the interaction – the people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The big Musk v Trump break-up: what the polls say about who the public thinks won
~ How to Train Your Dragon: refreshed visuals don’t save this remake’s hackneyed American exceptionalism
~ A school prom isn’t just a party – it can equip teens with life skills
~ The deteriorating justice system in England and Wales is hindering economic growth
~ Wearable fitness trackers can make you seven times more likely to stick to your workouts – new research
~ 6 ways AI can partner with us in creative inquiry, inspired by media theorist Marshall McLuhan
~ Ngũgi wa Thiong’o and the African literary revolution
~ 5 great reads by South African writers from 30 years of real-life stories
~ Khartoum before the war: the public spaces that held the city together
~ The Conversation scoops two awards in one night, including Publisher Podcast of the Year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter