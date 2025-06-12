Why can’t we stop feeding monkeys? Experts explain the reasons behind a dangerous habit
By Sian Waters, Research fellow at the Department of Anthropology, Durham University
Tracie McKinney, Senior Lecturer in Biological Anthropology, University of South Wales
We’ve seen it happen. For example, a visit to the Ouzoud waterfalls in Morocco’s High Atlas led to an encounter with a group of nearby tourists feeding chips – supplied by the tour guide – to some waiting Barbary macaques. Pointing to a nearby sign that read “do not feed the monkeys” was met with complaints about spoiling their fun.
Scenes like this play out across the globe. Feeding wild primates is common in many countries. Scientists have spent years studying its effects on primate behaviour. But much less attention has been paid to the other side of the interaction – the people…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 12, 2025