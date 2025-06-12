Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remembering Frederick Forsyth: my encounters with the spy who stayed out in the cold

By Paul Lashmar, Reader in Journalism, City St George's, University of London
A fellow journalist and academic researcher in the UK’s cold-war propaganda efforts describes his experience meeting the late bestselling author.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The big Musk v Trump break-up: what the polls say about who the public thinks won
~ How to Train Your Dragon: refreshed visuals don’t save this remake’s hackneyed American exceptionalism
~ A school prom isn’t just a party – it can equip teens with life skills
~ The deteriorating justice system in England and Wales is hindering economic growth
~ Wearable fitness trackers can make you seven times more likely to stick to your workouts – new research
~ 6 ways AI can partner with us in creative inquiry, inspired by media theorist Marshall McLuhan
~ Ngũgi wa Thiong’o and the African literary revolution
~ 5 great reads by South African writers from 30 years of real-life stories
~ Khartoum before the war: the public spaces that held the city together
~ The Conversation scoops two awards in one night, including Publisher Podcast of the Year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter