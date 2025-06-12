Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Panel Finds Guatemala Responsible for Forcing Girl into Unwanted Pregnancy, Motherhood

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2025 Doris Miranda for Human Rights Watch The United Nations Human Rights Committee has issued a landmark ruling holding Guatemala accountable for violating the rights of Fátima, a 13-year-old girl who was forced to continue a pregnancy resulting from rape and become a mother when she was still a child herself. This decision highlights the need for Guatemala to take action to prevent sexual violence and ensure that survivors, especially girls, receive the support and justice they deserve.The committee found that Guatemala’s failure to investigate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
