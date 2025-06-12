Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The complex reality of college student mental health: Data reveals both challenges and positive trends

By Jeffrey A. Hayes, Professor of Education and Psychology, Penn State
College students’ psychological well-being has deteriorated in the past two decades, but recent data suggests the tide could be turning.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Video games teach students in this class how religion works in the modern world
~ Adolescents who smoke or vape may believe tobacco’s perceived coping benefits outweigh accepted health risks
~ How a new bus line in Philadelphia is defying post-pandemic transit trends
~ From Washington’s burned letters to Trump’s missing transcripts, partial presidential records limit people’s full understanding of history
~ Energy Star, on the Trump administration’s target list, has a long history of helping consumers’ wallets and the planet
~ AI tools collect and store data about you from all your devices – here’s how to be aware of what you’re revealing
~ AI literacy: What it is, what it isn’t, who needs it and why it’s hard to define
~ Federal R&D funding boosts productivity for the whole economy − making big cuts to such government spending unwise
~ Older adults with dementia misjudge their financial skills – which may make them more vulnerable to fraud, new research finds
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Senator Tammy Tyrrell on wild days in Tasmania
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter