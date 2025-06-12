AI literacy: What it is, what it isn’t, who needs it and why it’s hard to define
By Daniel S. Schiff, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Purdue University
Arne Bewersdorff, Post Doctoral Researcher in Educational Sciences, Technical University of Munich
Marie Hornberger, Research Associate at the School of Social Sciences and Technology, Technical University of Munich
President Trump’s executive order calling for AI literacy highlights its importance. The order also underscores its amorphous nature. Here’s how to develop and measure effective AI literacy programs.
- Thursday, June 12, 2025