Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Is the US playing cat and mouse ahead of expected Albanese-Trump talks?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
For the first time in memory, an Australian prime minister is approaching a prospective meeting with a US president with a distinct feeling of wariness.

Of course Anthony Albanese would deny it.

But it’s undeniable the government is relieved that Albanese’s coming trip (for which he leaves Friday) won’t feature a visit to Washington with a meeting in the Oval Office. Having seen what happened publicly to some other leaders in such encounters, Albanese has at least avoided any such risk. Instead, Albanese and President Donald Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
