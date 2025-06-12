Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi: Elections Without Opposition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman looks at a ballot paper during the Burundian legislative elections in Giheta Commune of Gitega Province in Burundi, June 5, 2025 © 2025 REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana (Nairobi) – Legislative and local elections in Burundi on June 5, 2025, took place in a context of severely restricted free speech and political space, Human Rights Watch said today. The Independent National Electoral Commission (Commission électorale nationale indépendante, CENI) announced on June 11 during a press conference that the ruling party had won 96.5 percent of votes and all…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
