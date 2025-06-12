Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Togo: Rapper arrested for denouncing poor governance

By Laura
The arrest of a Togolese rapper for his indignation over the country’s poor governance and social injustice has raised serious concerns about the right to freedom of expression in Togo.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
