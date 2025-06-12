Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tasmania likely heading for another minority government after next month’s snap election

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
While the Labor opposition might be leading the opinion polls, Tasmania’s Hare-Clark voting system means the crossbench will once again be kingmakers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Jack’s Law expansion is a symbolic step – it’s not a solution to knife crime
~ IVF is big business. But when patients become customers, what does this mean for their care?
~ In most mammals, one gene determines sex. But 100 million years ago, platypuses and echidnas went their own way
~ Not all insecure work has to be a ‘bad job’: research shows job design can make a big difference
~ Cheating by car makers, tampering by owners: crucial car pollution control is being sabotaged
~ The weight loss drug Mounjaro has been approved to treat sleep apnoea. How does it work?
~ Global outrage over Gaza has reinforced a ‘siege mentality’ in Israel – what are the implications for peace?
~ How visionary Beach Boys songwriter Brian Wilson changed music – and my life
~ ‘He stopped me from talking to male colleagues’: new research shows how domestic violence so often starts with isolation and control
~ Trump may try to strike a deal with AUKUS review, but here’s why he won’t sink it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter