Not all insecure work has to be a ‘bad job’: research shows job design can make a big difference
By Rose-Marie Stambe, Adjunct Research Fellow, social and economic marginalisation, The University of Queensland
Arianna Gatta, Research Fellow, Centre for Policy Futures, The University of Queensland
Christine Ablaza, Lecturer in Social Economics, Flinders University
Researchers found some forms of ‘contingent employment’ are clearly worse for workers. Others, under the right conditions, support job satisfaction. It’s all about job design.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 12, 2025