Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The weight loss drug Mounjaro has been approved to treat sleep apnoea. How does it work?

By Yaqoot Fatima, Professor of Sleep Health, University of the Sunshine Coast
Nisreen Aouira, Research Program Manager, Thompson Institute, University of the Sunshine Coast
Last week, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved the weight-loss drug Mounjaro to treat sleep apnoea, a condition in which breathing stops and starts repeatedly during sleep.

The TGA has indicated Mounjaro can be used to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnoea…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
