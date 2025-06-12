Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the potential effect of sanctions on Israeli ministers? Here’s what my research shows

By Anton Moiseienko, Senior Lecturer in Law, Australian National University
This is a momentous development. But what are sanctions anyway, and what do they mean for Israel’s Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
