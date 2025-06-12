Tolerance.ca
How visionary Beach Boys songwriter Brian Wilson changed music – and my life

By Jadey O'Regan, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary Music, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney
Brian Wilson, leader, songwriter and producer of the Beach Boys, has passed away at age 82.

He leaves behind a legacy of beautiful, joyous, bittersweet and enduring music, crafted over a career spanning six decades.

While this news isn’t unexpected – Wilson was diagnosed with dementia last year and entered a conservatorship after the loss of his…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
