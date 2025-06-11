Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After weeks of confusion and chaos, Tasmania heads back to the polls on July 19

By Robert Hortle, Deputy Director, Tasmanian Policy Exchange, University of Tasmania
The poll follows a vote of no confidence in the premier, which created a power vacuum in state politics. But the election is unlikely to deliver stable government.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are sunsets so pretty in winter? There’s a simple explanation
~ A new book seeks to understand what old age is for, but is this the right question?
~ What family firms like Rothschild can teach Canadian businesses about resilience
~ The leading risk factor for cancer isn’t what you think
~ ‘Microaggressions’ can fly under the radar in schools. Here’s how to spot them and respond
~ Were the first kings of Poland actually from Scotland? New DNA evidence unsettles a nation’s founding myth
~ Medical scans are big business and investors are circling. Here are 3 reasons to be concerned
~ Extreme weather could send milk prices soaring, deepening challenges for the dairy industry
~ 201 ways to say ‘fuck’: what 1.7 billion words of online text shows about how the world swears
~ ‘Hard to measure and difficult to shift’: the government’s big productivity challenge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter