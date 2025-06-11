Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Why are sunsets so pretty in winter? There’s a simple explanation

By Chloe Wilkins, Associate Lecturer and PhD Candidate, Solar Physics, University of Newcastle
If you live in the southern hemisphere and have been stopped in your tracks by a recent sunset, you may have noticed they seem more vibrant lately. The colours are brighter and bolder, and they linger longer in the sky.

Why are sunsets “better” at some times of the year compared to others? We can use science to explain this.

There are many ingredients for a “good” sunset, but the main three are clear skies, low humidity, and the Sun sitting low in the sky.

From light to colour


To understand why we get such vibrant sunsets in the colder months of the…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
