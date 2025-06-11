Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fire in the heart of the Ecuadorian Amazon: girls and young women fighting for climate justice

By Amnesty International
By Alicia Moncada, Americas climate justice researcher, and Tamaryn Nelson, legal advisor for business and human rights  SUCUMBÍOS, Ecuador.-  At night in the Ecuadorian Amazon, huge flames light up the darkness. Flames from the gas flares that tower over the oil wells and that, far from being a sign of progress, are living scars on […] The post Fire in the heart of the Ecuadorian Amazon: girls and young women fighting for climate justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
